e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Prince Charles to reach India for a two-day visit on November 13

Prince Charles’s visit will come against the backdrop of the UK’s planned exit from the European Union and London’s efforts to forge closer ties with New Delhi, especially in trade and investment.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prince Charles will also participate in a discussion on how to strengthen disaster resilience, an area in which the two countries are working closely.
Prince Charles will also participate in a discussion on how to strengthen disaster resilience, an area in which the two countries are working closely. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Prince Charles of the UK will begin a two-day visit to India on November 13 to celebrate bilateral ties and focus on shared global challenges such as sustainability and climate change.

His engagements in New Delhi include a meeting with the President Ram Nath Kovind and he will present a Commonwealth Points of Light award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to social development, including the uplift of disabled children, family counselling and therapy sessions.

The visit will come against the backdrop of the UK’s planned exit from the European Union and London’s efforts to forge closer ties with New Delhi, especially in trade and investment.

Prince Charles will also participate in a discussion on how to strengthen disaster resilience, an area in which the two countries are working closely, and tackle the effects of climate change at the Indian Meteorological Department.

He will visit a Sikh gurdwara to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and mark the contribution of the Sikh community in the UK. He will also attend a military service to commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers from India, the UK and across the Commonwealth in World Wars 1 and 2.

He will also participate in a discussion with Indian business leaders to seek their inputs on sustainable markets.

British high commissioner Dominic Asquith said Prince Charles, who is making his tenth visit to India, had an enduring interest in promoting the common interests of the two countries and this was “another example of the living bridge” between the UK and India.

“The visit will honour the past, celebrate the present and look forward to a joint future driven by an innovative and responsible focus on shared challenges,” he said.

Prince Charles last visited India as part of a joint tour to Brunei, Singapore and Malaysia in November 2017.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News