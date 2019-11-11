Prince Charles to reach India for a two-day visit on November 13

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:48 IST

Prince Charles of the UK will begin a two-day visit to India on November 13 to celebrate bilateral ties and focus on shared global challenges such as sustainability and climate change.

His engagements in New Delhi include a meeting with the President Ram Nath Kovind and he will present a Commonwealth Points of Light award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to social development, including the uplift of disabled children, family counselling and therapy sessions.

The visit will come against the backdrop of the UK’s planned exit from the European Union and London’s efforts to forge closer ties with New Delhi, especially in trade and investment.

Prince Charles will also participate in a discussion on how to strengthen disaster resilience, an area in which the two countries are working closely, and tackle the effects of climate change at the Indian Meteorological Department.

He will visit a Sikh gurdwara to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and mark the contribution of the Sikh community in the UK. He will also attend a military service to commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers from India, the UK and across the Commonwealth in World Wars 1 and 2.

He will also participate in a discussion with Indian business leaders to seek their inputs on sustainable markets.

British high commissioner Dominic Asquith said Prince Charles, who is making his tenth visit to India, had an enduring interest in promoting the common interests of the two countries and this was “another example of the living bridge” between the UK and India.

“The visit will honour the past, celebrate the present and look forward to a joint future driven by an innovative and responsible focus on shared challenges,” he said.

Prince Charles last visited India as part of a joint tour to Brunei, Singapore and Malaysia in November 2017.