13 killed as bus carrying music troupe falls into gorge in Maha

At least 13 people, including four minors were killed and over 29 others were injured after a private carrying 42 members of a folk music troupe, travelling from Pune to Mumbai, fell into a gorge near Borghat under Raigad district’s Khopoli division around 4.30am on Saturday, police said. Rescue teams near the accident spot, in Raigad. (Hindustan Times)

The passengers were mostly members of Baji Prabhu Pathak, a musical troupe that come to Pune to participate in various programmes related to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar anniversary on Friday, said police.

Confirming the incident, Raigad superintendent of police Somnath Gharge said, “At least 13 people were killed while 29 passengers have sustained injuries during the accident. The injured have been rushed to Khopoli rural hospital for medical treatment. Rescue teams were sent to the spot to help the victims.”

Doctors from private hospitals were also deployed for further medical assistance, Gharge added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the incident. In a tweet he said, “Pained by the bus mishap in Raigad, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I hope that those injured recover quickly. The state government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.” “An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus mishap in Raigad and ₹50,000 would be given to the injured,” the PM said.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the family members of the deceased.

Shinde also went to meet the survivors at Khopoli hospital in Raigad. The chief minister said that free treatment will be provided to the injured.

“Government will bear expense of all those who are injured. I have visited all the injured and those who are critical. Doctors have been instructed to make all possible efforts to save lives of critical,” said Shinde.

Later, Shinde also reached the accident spot and took stock of the situation. Reacting to the incident, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “This was a very unfortunate incident that happened in Raigad’s Khopoli area.” He added the injured persons are undergoing treatment and an inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

Union home minister Amit Shah also reached out to Shinde and Fadnavis to inquire about the accident. “The road accident in Raigad, Maharashtra is very sad. Talked to Chief Minister @mieknathshinde and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis in this regard. “The local administration is engaged in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Shah said in a tweet.

Raigad police officials said that at least 18 injured passengers were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Mission Hospital in Kamothe, 10 were admitted to Khopoli municipal hospital and one passenger was admitted to a private hospital in Khopoli.

According to the officials, of the 29 patients, five were reported to be critical.

The bus was en route Mumbai from Pune when the driver lost control and the bus plunged into a gorge that was 40 to 50 feet deep, officials familiar with the matter said.

A few local residents who helped in the rescue alleged that heavy vehicles were not allowed in that particular stretch. Confirming the same, Raigad highway superintendent of police Tanaji S. Chikhale said, “Heavy vehicles are not allowed and sign boards related to the same have also been displayed at multiple points on the road. Despite that, the driver entered in the single lane road and suffered fatal accident due to loss of control on the bus.’

According to Chikhale, before falling into the gorge, the bus hit twice to some object because of which the driver “further lost his control over the wheels and as a result the vehicle fell in the valley.”

The regional transport officials said they will conduct a technical test of the bus to find out the exact reason behind the accident. According to police, two passengers in the bus were Khopoli residents and to drop them, the bus driver may have taken the old Pune-Mumbai highway.

A case has been registered against bus driver Mahesh Ramchandra Pujari at Khopoli police station under Sections 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) , 279 ( rash driving or riding on a public way) , 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code and sections and the Motor Vehicle Act.