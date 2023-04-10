Priyanka Gandhi shares picture with brother Rahul on Siblings Day; pens note

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday shared an adorable picture with her brother Rahul Gandhi on ‘Siblings Day’ and penned down an emotional note for him. The picture - shared on Instagram - shows the two siblings wearing heavy winter clothes and walking in the snow with Rahul's hand on his sister's shoulder. The photo is clicked by someone walking behind them. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi(Instagram)

Also read: ‘Cherish Mahatma Gandhi’s…’: South Korea minister Park Jin

“So there’s a Sibling’s Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won’t back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him. I am proud of you and always will be,” Priyanka Gandhi captioned the picture.

The Instagram post has garnered over 14,000 likes till 4 pm.

Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10 every year to commemorate the special bond shared between the siblings. The day was celebrated by Claudia Evart - a paralegal from New York - in 1995 to commemorate the special bond shared by her and her siblings – Alan and Lisette - who had passed away in two separate accidents.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi posts ‘2013 vs 2023’ groceries' price with a dash of Adani issue

On this day, people shower their siblings with gifts, appreciation, and love.

Unlike Mother's Day and Father's Day, this day is not yet federally recognized in the United States, however, the Siblings Day Foundation is working to change this. Since 1998, governors of 49 states have officially issued proclamations to recognize the day in their state.