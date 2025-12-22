Diphu, Four people were injured in police firing on protesters who went on a rampage, setting ablaze the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief on Monday, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders in two districts, officials said. Prohibitory orders imposed in 2 Assam districts as protestors torch KAAC chief's house, 4 injured

Besides Karbi Anglong, the restrictive orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were clamped on West Karbi Anglong district.

In Karbi Anglong district, District Magistrate Nirola Phangchopi has imposed a night curfew with restrictions on movement of any person or groups and private vehicles throughout the district from 5 pm to 6 am.

The administrations of both districts issued the orders following apprehension that certain groups or individuals may create trouble and disturb peace which may pose threat to life and property of people.

DGP Harmeet Singh is camping in the area and holding discussions with the protestors.

The agitators, belonging to several political and social organisations, have been on a hunger strike for the last 12 days, demanding eviction of illegal settlers residing in Professional Grazing Reserve and Village Grazing Reserve in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The police allegedly tried to remove the protesters forcibly in the Kheroni area of Karbi Anglong, following which a clash ensued.

The protestors also alleged that the police have arrested three persons who were on hunger strike but KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang later told reporters that they were admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

As news of the clash spread, a group of protesters set ablaze the old residence of KAAC's Chief Executive Member in Donkamokam, following which the security forces opened fire in which three agitators and a policeman were injured, the officials said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at the house, they said, adding, there were no reports of any injuries, as the residence was vacant.

However, the house has been considerably damaged, an official said adding that additional security forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

According to the prohibitory orders, no procession, rally, public march, demonstration or assembly of five or more persons, picketing or holding meetings at public places will be permitted.

The orders also stated that no person shall make or circulate any public statement, speech, declaration or communication, whether verbal, written, printed, or through electronic or social media that would likely disturb public peace, promote enmity or cause a breach of law and order in the districts.

The orders will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force till further orders.

Meanwhile, Ronghang told reporters that he had called the protestors for discussions in the evening but the situation turned volatile before that.

He said that last year discussions were held to clear the PGR and VGR lands occupied by encroachers, hailing mostly from Bihar, but a petition was filed in the Gauhati High Court before any action could be taken.

''The matter is now sub-judice and it is not possible for any action until the Court passes an order'', Ronghang asserted.

