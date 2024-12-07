‘Psychopath, remorseless’: Madhya Pradesh Police on Class 12 teen who killed his school principal

A police officer investigating the killing of a school principal in Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur on Friday said the 17-year-old accused is “remorseless” and appeared to be a “psychopath”. The accused shot principal SK Saxena (55) in his head near the entrance of Dhamora Government Higher School toilet.(Shruti Tomar (HT))

Dhamora Government High School Principal SK Saxena (55) was shot in the head by a class 12 student, who followed him up to the school's toilet. The accused fled from the scene along with his associate with the help of the principal's scooter.

Explaining the events on Friday, police said the accused skipped classes and was spotted near the school gate by Saxena, who admonished the accused. Enraged by the principal's words, the accused killed him, police said.

Also read | Three of family arrested for vice principal’s murder

Police said the accused was arrested from the district's border with Uttar Pradesh some hours later, and the firearm used in the crime was recovered.

The official said that the accused did not regret killing his school principal.

“The accused is saying Principal Saxena used to scold him, so he shot him dead. He claimed the principal often chided him and told him not to indulge in “goondaism” in school. The teen accused appears to be a psychopath. He is undergoing medical tests,” the investigator told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Police also detained the associate of accused, his classmate, on Saturday and investigated his role in the crime. The accused claimed that his classmate had come to the school only to stop from shooting the principal.

“He is a relative of the accused. After fleeing on the scooter with the accused, he had gone home before fleeing into a jungle nearby, possibly out of fear,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said.

Jain also said the police are probing how the accused was able to obtain the locally-made pistol used to commit the murder. The accused has confessed that he had obtained the pistol from a man in his village. The SP said the man moved to Morena district and then to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, where he died two months ago.

(With PTI inputs)