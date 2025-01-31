Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune: 36-year old man's death linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome

PTI |
Jan 31, 2025 01:11 PM IST

A 36-year-old man with Guillain-Barré Syndrome died in a Pune hospital, marking the third suspected GBS death in Maharashtra

A 36-year-old man diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare nerve disorder, died in a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune district, taking the number of suspected GBS fatalities to three in the state, officials said on Friday.

The number of suspected GBS fatalities in Maharashtra now stands at three, according to officials, after a 36-year-old man with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological illness, passed away in a civic-run hospital in the Pune district on Friday.(HT Photo/representative)
The number of suspected GBS fatalities in Maharashtra now stands at three, according to officials, after a 36-year-old man with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological illness, passed away in a civic-run hospital in the Pune district on Friday.(HT Photo/representative)

The patient, who worked as a driver with a cab service, was admitted to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri Chinchwad on January 21, they said.

“An expert committee at YCMH conducted an investigation and concluded that the cause of the death was trauma to the respiratory system due to pneumonia, leading to severe difficulty in breathing,” the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said in a release.

Also read: Guillain-Barré Syndrome: An explainer as cases are on the rise in Maharashtra

The committee noted that the patient had also been diagnosed with GBS, with a “nerve conduction test” done on him on January 22. The immediate cause of the death was identified as severe “acute respiratory distress syndrome” (ARDS), it said.

With the latest loss of life, the number of suspected GBS deaths in Maharashtra has reached three. According to health officials, the suspected cases of the rare nerve disorder have risen to 130 in the state.

On Wednesday, a 56-year-old woman was suspected to have died of GBS in Pune. A 40-year-old man from Solapur died of the suspected nerve disorder on January 26.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs.

Also read: GBS upends daily life along Pune’s Sinhagad Road

Most of the cases in the state are from Pune and surrounding areas. These infections, including the latest case, are likely linked to contaminated water sources. Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria found in contaminated food and water, is believed to be the reason for the outbreak.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On