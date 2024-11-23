Menu Explore
Punjab by-polls: AAP wins Chabbewal, leads in 2 other seats, Congress in one

PTI |
Nov 23, 2024 01:09 PM IST

Punjab by-polls: Ishank Kumar Chabbewal won the Chabbewal assembly seat in Punjab on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Ranjit Kumar

The Aam Aadmi Party won the Chabbewal and was leading in Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak while the Congress was ahead in the Barnala segment in Punjab, showed trends in the counting of votes by-polls to four Assembly segments in the state on Saturday.

In Barnala, Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon is leading. (AFP)
In Barnala, Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon is leading. (AFP)

Ishank Kumar Chabbewal won the Chabbewal assembly seat in Punjab on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Ranjit Kumar by a margin of 28,690 votes, according to officials.

Ishank Kumar, a doctor, polled 51,904 votes and Ranjit Kumar secured 23,214 votes. The BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal was a distant third with 8,692 votes, Election Commission data showed.

In Gidderbaha, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon was leading by 5,976 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Amrita Warring, the wife of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, after four rounds of counting.

BJP candidate and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal was in the third spot.

In Barnala, Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon is leading by 2,750 votes against his nearest rival and BJP nominee Kewal Singh Dhillon after the eight rounds of counting. AAP candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal was trailing at the third spot.

The Dera Baba Nanak was witnessing a neck-and-neck contest between the Congress and AAP.

AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa was leading by 505 votes against Congress candidate Jatinder Kaur Randhawa after nine rounds of counting.

Kaur was leading from the third to the eighth round of counting. She is the wife of Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Counting of votes for the by-polls to Punjab's four assembly segments began at 8 am on Saturday.

Bypolls to Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala took place on November 20. The by-polls were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

