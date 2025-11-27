Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Shots fired at house of AAP leader, no one injured

PTI |
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 02:43 pm IST

Phagwara coordinator of ruling AAP's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' drive said 23 rounds were fired at his house.

Two motorcycle-borne men opened fire at the house of a ruling AAP leader near Darvesh Pind village on the Phagwara-Jandiala road early Thursday, police said.

CCTV footage was being viewed and police force deployed at the site.(PTI/ Representational photo)
CCTV footage was being viewed and police force deployed at the site.(PTI/ Representational photo)

No one was injured in the incident.

Phagwara coordinator of ruling AAP's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' drive (drive against drugs) Daljit Singh Raju told reporters that 23 rounds were fired at his house around 1.13 am, shattering window and door panes.

Raju is considered a close confidante of Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

Also Read | Retired Chandigarh Police DSP opens fire at AAP leader in Anandpur Sahib, flees

Phagwara Sub divisional Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhvi Sharma told reporters that approximately 23 rounds were fired at the house.

CCTV footage was being viewed and police force deployed at the site, she said, adding raids are being conducted and all angles of the incident are being investigated thoroughly.

"We are taking full stock of the situation and will soon nab the miscreants," she said.

Giving details of the incident, Raju said two armed men came on a motorcycle. After parking the bike at a distance, they walked up to the house and started firing.

"First I thought that some firecrackers were being burst but then my wife saw that two men were firing at the house," he said, adding, he immediately rang up the police.

A hand-written slip was found at the site, sources said.

Also Read | Punjab AAP leader shot amid poll nomination dispute with Akali worker

Written in English, it mentioned the name of a certain group as well as an amount of 5 crore, they said.

When asked if anyone had made a ransom demand earlier, Raju asserted that he has neither any enmity with anybody nor has he got any ransom call.

About the slip found at the site, the police officer said it was a matter of investigation.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Punjab: Shots fired at house of AAP leader, no one injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On