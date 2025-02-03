Punjab assembly press committee writes to CEC on ‘illegal’ arrest of journalists

Punjab Vidhan Sabha's Press Gallery Committee has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner against the alleged detention of journalists by Delhi Police in the national capital. Representative image: Punjab Vidhan Sabha's Press Gallery Committee has claimed the police have engaged in misconduct(HT_PRINT)

In its letter, the Committee claimed that the Delhi Police themselves were involved in misconduct.

"Media personnel from Punjab are regularly sent to cover elections in other states so that election-related information can reach the people of Punjab," it said.

"Around two dozen journalists from Punjab were officially covering the Delhi elections under the Election Unit. Journalists in Delhi informed us that on Saturday, they learned that some people were attempting to corrupt the electoral process by distributing alcohol and other materials. When these journalists began reporting on this illegal activity, political party workers misbehaved with them. In response, the journalists contacted the Delhi Police for help, hoping they would be provided security. However, instead of assistance, the journalists were mistreated by the Delhi Police," the Committee said to the CEC.

They mentioned that five journalists were illegally detained by the Delhi Police and kept overnight at the Tughlaq Police Station including a respected journalist who is a member of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee.

The Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee also condemned the actions of Delhi Police.

"The actions of the Tughlaq Police Station have been condemned by the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee, and they are protesting this incident. We request that appropriate action be taken in this matter, and the Delhi Police be directed to ensure that no such wrong actions occur in the future. Action should also be taken against the police officers and employees involved in the misconduct and illegal detention of the journalists," the committee said in its letter.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party locked horns in the run up to the Delhi Assembly Elections following the 'raid' held at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Kapurthala residence in the national capital.

While, AAP questioned the action at CM Mann's residence while claiming no action being taken against BJP leaders, New Delhi district unit of the Election Commission of India clarified that the action was taken after a complaint of "money distribution" was received on the cVIGIL app.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5 in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The national capital is set to witness a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and AAP.