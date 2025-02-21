Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on February 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on February 21, 2025, is 21.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.55 °C and 24.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.16 °C and 26.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 108.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 22, 2025
|21.63
|Overcast clouds
|February 23, 2025
|25.25
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|27.84
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|27.94
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|24.47
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|25.08
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|25.79
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025
