Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

Feb 28, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on February 28, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on February 28, 2025, is 17.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.18 °C and 18.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.

Punjab weather update on February 28, 2025
Punjab weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.73 °C and 23.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 68.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 1, 202517.18Moderate rain
March 2, 202521.56Sky is clear
March 3, 202523.91Broken clouds
March 4, 202524.80Light rain
March 5, 202521.21Sky is clear
March 6, 202523.03Sky is clear
March 7, 202525.39Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata28.29 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.74 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru26.44 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.53 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.31 °C Broken clouds
Delhi22.75 °C Light rain


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
