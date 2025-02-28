Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on February 28, 2025, is 17.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.18 °C and 18.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:38 PM. Punjab weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.73 °C and 23.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 68.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 17.18 Moderate rain March 2, 2025 21.56 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 23.91 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 24.80 Light rain March 5, 2025 21.21 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 23.03 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 25.39 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.