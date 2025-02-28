Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on February 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on February 28, 2025, is 17.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.18 °C and 18.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.73 °C and 23.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 68.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 1, 2025
|17.18
|Moderate rain
|March 2, 2025
|21.56
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|23.91
|Broken clouds
|March 4, 2025
|24.80
|Light rain
|March 5, 2025
|21.21
|Sky is clear
|March 6, 2025
|23.03
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|25.39
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025
