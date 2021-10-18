Quack lynched in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly raping, murdering woman

A 60-year-old quack was lynched on the suspicion of killing a 42-year-old woman when she resisted his alleged rape attempt in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Sunday night, police said.

M Lakshman, a local police officer, cited preliminary investigation and said Vallepu Obaiah, the quack, was in an inebriated condition when he allegedly attempted to rape the woman when she visited him for treatment for joint pains. “When she resisted his attempts, he tied her limbs with ropes and hacked her to death with an axe,” Lakshman said.

The residents informed the police, which took Obaiah into custody. “By then, the agitated villagers, who came to know about the alleged rape attempt and murder of the woman, started beating up Obaiah with sticks and iron rods,” Lakshman said.

Also Read: Hike in taxes after Covid increases Andhra Pradesh revenue

The frenzied mob even assaulted the police when they tried to stop them from beating Obaiah. By the time additional police forces rushed to the village, Obaiah was beaten to death.

“We are yet to register the FIR (first information report) and have not made any arrests so far as the murder of the man involved a large number of people. We have pressed into service dog squads and clues team to collect the evidence from the spot,” Lakshman said.