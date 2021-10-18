Home / India News / Quack lynched in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly raping, murdering woman
india news

Quack lynched in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly raping, murdering woman

Local quack Obaiah was beaten up with sticks and iron rods by angry villagers after the woman was hacked to death by Obaiah
The frenzied mob even assaulted the police when they tried to stop them from beating Obaiah. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The frenzied mob even assaulted the police when they tried to stop them from beating Obaiah. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Copy Link
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

A 60-year-old quack was lynched on the suspicion of killing a 42-year-old woman when she resisted his alleged rape attempt in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Sunday night, police said.

M Lakshman, a local police officer, cited preliminary investigation and said Vallepu Obaiah, the quack, was in an inebriated condition when he allegedly attempted to rape the woman when she visited him for treatment for joint pains. “When she resisted his attempts, he tied her limbs with ropes and hacked her to death with an axe,” Lakshman said.

The residents informed the police, which took Obaiah into custody. “By then, the agitated villagers, who came to know about the alleged rape attempt and murder of the woman, started beating up Obaiah with sticks and iron rods,” Lakshman said.

Also Read: Hike in taxes after Covid increases Andhra Pradesh revenue

The frenzied mob even assaulted the police when they tried to stop them from beating Obaiah. By the time additional police forces rushed to the village, Obaiah was beaten to death.

“We are yet to register the FIR (first information report) and have not made any arrests so far as the murder of the man involved a large number of people. We have pressed into service dog squads and clues team to collect the evidence from the spot,” Lakshman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out