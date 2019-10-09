e-paper
Rafale should worry Pakistan, why is Congress unhappy: Shahnawaz Hussain

The Congress could not get Rafale jets for the country for one decade. They tried to put hurdles in its path when they were in opposition, said Hussain, speaking to reporters in Aurangabad.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aurangabad
Worshipping weapons on Vijayadashami is our tradition said, BJP spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain.(Hindustan Times/Raj K Raj)
         

Pakistan should be worried about India acquiring Rafale fighter jets, not the Congress, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said here on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took symbolic delivery of the first Rafale aircraft in France on Tuesday.

“The Congress could not get Rafale jets for the country for one decade. They tried to put hurdles in its path when they were in opposition,” Hussain alleged, speaking to reporters here.

“If India is getting advanced aircraft like Rafale, Pakistan should be worried, why Congress is so worried,” he quipped.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made alleged corruption in the Rafale deal a major issue during this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

On some Congress leaders criticising Rajnath Singh performing `shastra puja’ of the aircraft, Hussain said worshipping weapons on Vijayadashami is our tradition.

“It was Indian Air Force Day and also Vijayadashami when a Rafale jet was handed over. Worshiping weapons on Vijayadashami is a tradition and so our defence minister did it,” the BJP leader said.

Asked about opposition’s criticism that the BJP was turning abrogation of Article 370 and withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir into an issue for Maharashtra elections, Hussain denied the charge.

“We revoked it (the constitutional provision) and we will talk about that. Congress is making it a political issue.

Maharashtra has contributed to national security, so we are telling people here about revocation,” he said.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:06 IST

