Raghav Chadha compares PM Modi's political journey with Nehru's: 'A far more demanding democracy'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest continuously serving elected leader on Wednesday, BJP MP Raghav Chadha observed the milestone by comparing it with the country's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru. PM Modi overtook Jawaharlal Nehru's record of most days as an elected Prime Minister. (HT file/PTI)

Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 10, overtaking Nehru's record of 4,398 days as an elected Prime Minister. While congratulating Modi, Chadha focused on what he described as the significance of securing three successive mandates in a vastly different political era.

On X, Chadha said Modi's victories in 2014, 2019 and 2024 represented "three successive mandates from the people of India, each one a renewed act of faith."

Raghav Chadha’s Modi vs Nehru comparison Drawing a comparison with Nehru's tenure, Chadha argued that the two leaders operated in very different political environments. According to him, Nehru led India during the formative decades of the Republic when the Congress enjoyed overwhelming dominance and faced a relatively fragmented opposition.

“Pandit Nehru ji earned his mandate in the formative decades of the Republic, an age of one-party dominance in which the Congress towered over a young and fragmented opposition,” Chadha wrote.

He contrasted that with what he described as today's “far more” competitive political landscape, seen by coalition politics, powerful regional parties and intense electoral contests.

“Narendra Modi ji has earned his in a far more demanding democracy: the age of coalitions, of powerful regional forces and fierce multi-party competition,” Chadha said.

The BJP leader pointed out that Modi secured absolute majorities for the BJP in both 2014 and 2019, the first single-party majorities at the Centre since 1984, before leading the NDA to victory again in 2024.

"To command the trust of so fiercely contested a nation, mandate after mandate, is by any measure the harder achievement," Chadha wrote.

“The same leader has been entrusted with the nation: again, and again, and again. 2014. 2019. 2024. Three successive mandates from the people of India, each one a renewed act of faith. To win the trust of so vast and diverse a nation even once is remarkable. To win it three times over, without a break, is extraordinary,” he said.