Rahul discusses pension budget, OROP at defence panel meeting
The defence ministry officials told a standing committee on Friday that the budget for pension has been reduced in the Financial Year 2021-22 as they have excess funds from the current financial year.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who attended the last day of the three-day meetings to examine the defence ministry’s demand for grants, also wanted to know why the budget for defence pension was reduced.
Gandhi, who attended the meeting for a short period, also wanted to know when the ministry will complete its internal review of the One Rank One Pension (OROP).
When the defence secretary informed the former Congress president that an internal panel will look into all issues related to OROP, Gandhi asked for a deadline as to when the report will be submitted.
But according to the people present at the meeting, the officials didn’t commit to any deadline.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul discusses pension budget, OROP at defence panel meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro man’s first salvo: hindus being tricked into marriage by ‘love jihad’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM, Shah hail Tagore and Netaji’s legacies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rampant construction, Char Dham project may amplify ecological risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Controversy after govt pays tribute to MS Golwalkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Indian-American Mohan who announced Mars landing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-day judicial custody for Disha, bail may be heard today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The lessons to be drawn from Chamoli disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 curve inches upwards amid fear of mutant strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Reddy’s applies for Sputnik authorisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 farmers protesting against upcoming Goa airport arrested in fresh flare-up
- The proposed International Airport at Goa’s northern frontier is being built on 1-crore square metres of land that has been acquired after much opposition that lasted more than a decade and was challenged right up to the Supreme Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture ministry to put draft bylaws on hold for 2 Bhubaneswar temples
- Last month, the National Monument Authority issued draft bylaws for the Jagannath Temple of Puri, and Ananta Basudeva and Brahmeswar Temples of Bhubaneswar under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox