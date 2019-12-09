Rahul Gandhi again attacks PM Modi, says women can’t step outside without fear

india

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over recent incidents of violence against women, saying they can’t step outside without fear.

“Today, women in our country cannot step outside without fear. Kaisi raksha kar rahe ho aap, Pradhan Mantri Ji (What kind of protection is this, Mr PM)?” the Congress leader said while addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, as quoted by news agency ANI.

He further said, “Today the world looks at India & says ‘It has become the rape capital’. Uttar Pradesh MLA raped a woman, Narendra Modi didn’t even utter a word.”

His remarks came in the wake of the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Telangana and death of 24-year-old rape victim in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao after being burnt alive. While the veterinarian was kidnapped by five men on November 29, who later killed her, the Unnao rape victim was burnt alive by her tormentors when she was on her way to a court for hearing in the case. Among those who attacked her were two men who had raped her earlier.

Rahul Gandhi had targeted the Prime Minister when he visited his constituency Wayanad in Kerala on Saturday. Addressing a meeting of party workers in Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad, he had come down heavily on PM Modi for his continued silence over the rape case in which a BJP legislator of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly involved.

“India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking a question of why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. A BJP legislator in Uttar Pradesh is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister did not say a single word about this,” he said.

He said the alleged breakdown of institutional structures was leading to increasing lawlessness and violence in the country. “The world used to look towards India for direction but now they look at us and say the country does not know how to treat its women,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is in Jharkhand to campaign for his party for the Assembly election. The state, which has 81-member Assembly, is undergoing polling in five phases.

The first phase of election in the state had taken place on November 30. The state voted for the second phase on December 7. The voting for the third phase will be conducted on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23.