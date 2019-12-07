India turned into rape capital: Rahul Gandhi on Unnao, Telangana cases

kerala

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 19:08 IST

Amid nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a 24-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and other incidents of sexual atrocities across the country, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country has become the rape capital of the world.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Sulthan Bathery in his constituency Wayanad, he came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued silence over the rape case in which a BJP legislator of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly involved. Gandhi said this on the last day of his three-day visit to Wayanad in north Kerala.

“India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking a question of why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. A BJP legislator in Uttar Pradesh is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister did not say a single word about this,” he said.

“You have seen an increase in violence across the country, lawlessness, and atrocities against women. Every day we read about women being raped, molested and thrashed. There is violence against minority communities, hatred is being spread against them,” he said adding there was a reason behind people taking the law into their hands. Gandhi said the man running the country (Prime Minister Modi) believed in violence and indiscriminate power and it encouraged others to take up law into their hands.

The Congress leader’s remarks came amidst nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana and murder of another woman in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. Four men accused of raping the doctor were killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday. The Unnao victim who was set on fire succumbed to her burns on Saturday.

He said the alleged breakdown of institutional structures was leading to increasing lawlessness and violence in the country. “The world used to look towards India for direction but now they look at us and say the country does not know how to treat its women,” he said.

He said the country’s biggest strength used to be its economy but now it has turned the biggest weakness and the PM has no idea how to take the country forward. “The growth rate of the country is coming down drastically every week but nobody is concerned,” Gandhi said.