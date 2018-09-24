Rahul Gandhi gets a ‘shiv bhakt’ welcome in Amethi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had gone on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar earlier this month, reached his Lok Sabha constituency on Monday to a grand welcome that greeted him as a “Shiv Bhakt”, or devotee of Lord Shiva.

As Gandhi’s cavalcade reached his Lok Sabha seat supporters started chanting “Bum Bum Bhole”, chanted “mantras” and blew conch shells.

Rahul Gandhi also stopped for a while, performed “puja” and met ‘kanwariyas’ who had assembled there. The Congress also tweeted a short video of the welcome and prayers.

About 100 saffron-clad “kanwariyas” had assembled at the event, devotional music played out in the background.

There were already posters in many parts of Amethi to welcome him on his first visit to the constituency after the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage to honour Lord Shiva.

Rahul Gandhi had landed at Amausi airport in Lucknow earlier this morning and drove straight to Amethi via Rae Bareli. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar and other senior leaders besides the party men welcomed him there.

During his Bhopal visit to launch the party’s campaign ahead of election in Madhya Pradesh later this year, Gandhi had received a similar welcome from supporters triggering protests from the ruling BJP that called posters calling Gandhi a “Shiv bhakt” a part of the Congress’ “soft Hindutva agenda” ahead of elections due by November.

Gandhi had told a public meeting in Delhi about his decision to undertake the pilgrimage in April, days after a plane he was travelling in developed a technical problem. The plane dipped steeply with violent shuddering, but soon recovered and landed safely.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 15:49 IST