‘Must apologise’: Chaos in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 12:01 IST

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday led an attack in the Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi for his “Rape in India” comment at an election rally in Jharkhand, as BJP lawmakers demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

“This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi’s message to the people of the country? He should be punished,” Smriti Irani said in the Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, members shouted slogans of ‘Rahul Gandhi maafi maango’ against his remark.

“You cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House,” Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said.

Both the Houses were adjourned till 12pm after the uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ remark.

Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi over the rising crimes against women across the country as he raised the rape of a girl by Kuldeep Sengar, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s former legislator in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

“Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’. In Uttar Pradesh, a BJP MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word,” Gandhi had said while speaking at a public rally in Godda on Thursday.

“Narendra Modi says ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. But he never said from whom should the daughters be saved? They should be saved from the BJP’s MLA,” he had said.