e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / India News

‘Must apologise’: Chaos in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark

Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi over the rising crimes against women across the country as he raised the rape of a girl by Kuldeep Sengar, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s former legislator in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2019 12:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi over the rising crimes against women across the country
Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi over the rising crimes against women across the country(PTI File Photo )
         

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday led an attack in the Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi for his “Rape in India” comment at an election rally in Jharkhand, as BJP lawmakers demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

“This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi’s message to the people of the country? He should be punished,” Smriti Irani said in the Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, members shouted slogans of ‘Rahul Gandhi maafi maango’ against his remark.

“You cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House,” Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said.

Both the Houses were adjourned till 12pm after the uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ remark.

Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi over the rising crimes against women across the country as he raised the rape of a girl by Kuldeep Sengar, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s former legislator in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

“Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’. In Uttar Pradesh, a BJP MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word,” Gandhi had said while speaking at a public rally in Godda on Thursday.

“Narendra Modi says ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. But he never said from whom should the daughters be saved? They should be saved from the BJP’s MLA,” he had said.

tags
top news
‘Must apologise’: Chaos in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark
‘Must apologise’: Chaos in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark
From CAB to SPG, how the Winter Session reinforces Amit Shah’s leadership
From CAB to SPG, how the Winter Session reinforces Amit Shah’s leadership
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe may cancel his visit
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe may cancel his visit
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
Debt-ridden Tamil Nadu couple kills children, records video
Debt-ridden Tamil Nadu couple kills children, records video
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
trending topics
HTLS 2019Parliament attackSourav GangulySalman Khancitizenship law ProtestAamir KhanIIFT Result 2019Delhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

india news