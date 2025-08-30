Rahul Gandhi shown black flags during Darbhanga rally, here's what he did next | Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was shown black flags by workers from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Darbhanga. During the rally in Arrah, Rahul also shouted the slogan, “Vote chor, gaddi chhodd.”(AICC)

The workers confronted Rahul over the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga.

The BYJM workers showed black flags and also attempted to climb on the Congress leader's vehicle, a video posted by ANI showed.

The video showed the Leader of Opposition gesturing towards the protestors to come closer and he was later seen offering candies to the BYJM workers.

The Congress leader also held another rally in Bihar's Arrah, where he launched an attack at the BJP over ‘Vote chori’ charge.

While addressing a public rally in Arrah for the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, Rahul slammed the NDA government at the Centre, opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) underway in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Rahul further accused the BJP, and the Election Commission of India of ‘vote chori’, claiming that the ongoing SIR was “attack on the Constitution and the democratic system of the country”, PTI reported.

He said that the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar would eventually become “a country-wide movement against the stealing of votes” from the citizens of the country.

Rahul alleged that the NDA government had “succeeded in stealing votes in Maharashtra and other parts of the country”, adding that the Congress party would not allow the BJP and EC to steal “even a single vote” in Bihar.

“Voting is the right of Dalits, minorities and women, but the Narendra Modi government steals votes to win polls,” the Lok Sabha LoP said.

BJP-Congress workers clash in Bihar

BJP and Congress workers clashed in Bihar's Patna on Friday, after a purported video showing a person using a Hindi expletive directed towards PM Modi in Darbhanga.

The person was speaking while standing on a dais, from where Rahul, his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had departed from for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza, was arrested from Darbhanga's Singhwara locality later.

The remarks sparked outrage, with union home minister Amit Shah asking Rahul to apologise for them. “Rahul Gandhi should apologise for abuses hurled at the prime minister, his late mother,” Shah said in Guwahati.