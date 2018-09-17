Rahul Gandhi sounds Madhya Pradesh poll bugle

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will not allow scam accused to flee the country, as liquor baron Vijay Mallya and diamantaire Nirav Modi did, while referring to Vyapam and e-tendering scams in Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi said the Vyapam (Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board) scam had damaged the education system and employment. He said as many as 50 people linked to the scam have been killed.

Gandhi spoke about the scam related to allegations of impersonation for admissions to higher education institutions at the end of a three-hour long roadshow in Bhopal to launch the Congress’ election campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi said that like Vyapam, everybody in Madhya Pradesh knows well who benefitted from e-tendering scam related to alleged manipulation of State Electronic Development Corporation’s nine tenders worth Rs 3,000 crore. The tenders were later cancelled following a probe.

“When the Congress comes to power, we will not allow Vyapam or e-tendering scam thieves to leave the country like the present government allowed Vijay Mallya,” Gandhi said, while addressing the party workers at Dussehra Maidan.

He said the Congress would win the assembly polls and form a government that would be of the people first and then of the party workers. “Whether he is a chief minister or a minister, if his door does not open for the party workers, he will not remain the chief minister or minister even for 15 minutes.”

He said those who join the Congress for tickets will not be entertained. “They would have to work with the party for a few years and then we would think about tickets for them,” he said.

He referred to the farmers’ issues and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre was for 15-20 industrialists and blamed them for non-performing assets (NPA) worth over Rs 12 lakh crore.

He said last year the government waived Rs 1.5 lakh crore loans of industrialists. Gandhi claimed Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi were not thieves in the government’s eyes. He added but if a farmer does not repay a loan of Rs 5,000, he is called a thief.

“Farmers, be prepared, your loans are going to be waived after the Congress forms its government at the Centre. Whatever economists say, I will waive their loans. We have done it before too by waiving farmers loans of Rs 70,000 crore,’’ said Gandhi.

State BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said Gandhi conveniently overlooked the fact that the NPA during the previous Congress-led government rose to Rs 52 lakh crore. “It was the Congress regime during which Madhya Pradesh became and remained a BIMARU state. He should speak on this.”

Gandhi reiterated his charges against PM Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal. He said the PM was unable to answer why the aircraft, which was being purchased for Rs 526 crore by the Congress government, was bought for Rs 1,600 crore.

Gandhi accused finance minister Arun Jaitley of not informing the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate about Mallya plan’s to flee the country. Jaitley has denied the allegation.

Earlier, Gandhi held a roadshow for about 13 kilometres where he addressed the party workers. He had a cup of tea at a tea stall on the way.

Sociologist SN Chaudhary said Gandhi should not behave like an absentee landlord if he really wants the Congress to regain power. “A visit of a day or two will not help the party. He should spend much time here and tour the length of the state to connect to people. However, there was enthusiasm seen among party workers on his visit on Monday.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 23:39 IST