WATCH: Rahul Gandhi stops his car to inquire about accident victim

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stopped his car to inquire about a scooter rider who had met with an accident. It happened when he was leaving 10 Janpath in Delhi, en route to Parliament for the discussion on the ‘no-confidence motion’ in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi at the accident spot at 10 Janpath in Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Congress leader can be seen stepping out of his car and walking back to check on the fallen scooter rider. He appears to ask about the incident and engages with another person from the car that was involved in the accident. He briefly converses with both individuals involved before returning to his vehicle.

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was reinstated on Monday following a Supreme Court stay on his conviction in a 2019 defamation case. On Wednesday, Gandhi delivered his speech, the first since regaining his membership of the Paliament. The speech took place during the ‘no-confidence motion’ discussion in the Lok Sabha, where he criticised the BJP-led Centre over the Manipur issue.

Gandhi thanked Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for his reinstatement and apologised for his previous speech mentioning Adani.

Later in his speech, he highlighted the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him, stating that it's not yet finished. He said that he undertook the cross-country march to comprehend his affections and the abuses he endured for a decade.

About Opposition's visit to strife-torn Manipur

Gandhi mentioned his visit to Manipur and how he interacted with women and children in relief camps, comparing it with the prime minister's absence from such visits. On June 30, Rahul Gandhi visited relief camps in violence-hit Manipur. “It’s heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur", he had said in an Instagram post.

During his Lok Sabha speech on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi recalled his interactions with the victims, one of which witnessed her only son being fatally shot in front of her before leaving her home out of fear.

Continuing his attack on the government, Gandhi emphasised the Army's potential to restore peace in Manipur, questioning the government's reluctance to deploy it.

He said, “You've silenced the voice of India, effectively silencing Bharat Mata in Manipur... My mother is present here. The other mother, Bharat Mata, you silenced in Manipur,” pointing to Sonia Gandhi's presence in the House.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me. ...view detail