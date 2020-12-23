Farm laws: Rahul Gandhi to hold protest demonstration on Thursday, later meet President

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:03 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest on Thursday against the three farm laws enacted in September before meeting President Ram Nath Kovind along with a delegation of his party’s lawmakers to submit around 20 million signatures collected from across the country over the last three months seeking repeal of the legislation.

“After that [the protest] he [Gandhi] and other senior leaders will meet the President and submit a memorandum with 2 crore [20 million] signatures seeking his intervention,” Congress leader K Suresh said.

Gandhi earlier undertook a tractor rally across Punjab and Haryana as part of the campaign against the laws.

The Congress launched a nationwide campaign in September for collecting appeals of farmers, farm labourers, and other stakeholders addressed to Kovind for repealing the laws.

“The government has chosen to brazenly defame, discredit and eventually tire out the lakhs of protesting farmers. The Modi government and its ministers have chosen to insult them,” Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a statement on Tuesday.