Home / India News / Farm laws: Rahul Gandhi to hold protest demonstration on Thursday, later meet President

Farm laws: Rahul Gandhi to hold protest demonstration on Thursday, later meet President

Gandhi earlier undertook a tractor rally across Punjab and Haryana as part of the campaign against the laws

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:03 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HindustanTimes, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh ride a tractor driven by PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during their 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over new farm laws, in Sangrur district in October.(PTI File)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest on Thursday against the three farm laws enacted in September before meeting President Ram Nath Kovind along with a delegation of his party’s lawmakers to submit around 20 million signatures collected from across the country over the last three months seeking repeal of the legislation.

“After that [the protest] he [Gandhi] and other senior leaders will meet the President and submit a memorandum with 2 crore [20 million] signatures seeking his intervention,” Congress leader K Suresh said.

Gandhi earlier undertook a tractor rally across Punjab and Haryana as part of the campaign against the laws.

The Congress launched a nationwide campaign in September for collecting appeals of farmers, farm labourers, and other stakeholders addressed to Kovind for repealing the laws.

“The government has chosen to brazenly defame, discredit and eventually tire out the lakhs of protesting farmers. The Modi government and its ministers have chosen to insult them,” Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a statement on Tuesday.

Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions
Jagannath temple reopens after a gap of 9 months with conditions
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh
