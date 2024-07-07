Rahul Gandhi to meet displaced people in Assam before going to Manipur tomorrow

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will meet the displaced residents of Manipur staying in Assam’s Cachar district before heading to the violence-hit northeastern state on Monday. Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday told the media that Rahul Gandhi will fly from New Delhi to Kumbirgram Airport in Assam’s Silchar in a special aircraft and will go to meet the displaced people first.

“He will reach Silchar airport at 9am on Monday and will go to Manipur’s Jiribam by road. He will meet the displaced people staying in Assam before that. After visiting Jiribam, Gandhi will come back to Silchar airport and will fly to Imphal,” Borah said.

Over 1,700 residents of Manipur’s Jiribam have taken shelter in the Lakhipur area of Cachar district after fresh violence broke out in their homeland last month. Most of them said that they crossed the Barak River, which is the state border in large parts, at night.

The Assam police strengthened security post their arrival and some senior cops issued strict warning against the displaced residents.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 17 asked the local administration to extend support to the displaced people on humanitarian grounds but not allow any violation of law or attempt of violence.

Inspector general of police (IGP) (Law and Order), Assam, Prasanta Kumar Bhuiyan on June 23 told the displaced people to remember that this is Assam and not Manipur, while suggesting them to stay away from violating laws.

The Assam Congress president on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi will talk to the displaced people and will try to understand the situation more intensely.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are ignoring Manipur. They are not trying to solve the conflicts there. Rahul Gandhi’s visit is important because he is trying to bring peace in Manipur,” Borah said.

He said that Gandhi will stay in Imphal for one day and on July 9, he’ll return to Delhi. This will be Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to Manipur since the ethnic violence started in May last year.