Rahul Gandhi's big Kanshi Ram claim in UP Dalit outreach: 'Nehru would've made him Congress CM'
BSP under Kanshi Ram's protege, ex-CM Mayawati has tense relationship with Congress and SP, which are focusing on social justice agenda ahead of assembly polls
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a massive, retrospective claim about what his great-grandfather, India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, would have done for caste justice had he been alive at the time of Kanshi Ram's rise as a political pioneer from the Dalit community.
"If Jawaharlal Nehru were alive, then Kanshi Ram would have been a chief minister from the Congress," Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, speaking at the Samvidhan Sammelan held in Lucknow ahead of the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram.
Nehru died in 1964, while Kanshi Ram broke out onto the scene with his founding of backwards-championing BAMCEF in 1978, and later, the formation of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 1984.
Also read | Ahead of Kanshi Ram birth anniversary, parties vie to associate with his political legacy
The BSP, under Kanshi Ram's protege and multi-term former CM Mayawati, currently has a fractious relationship with the Congress and, in turn, faces political allegations of having “compromised” with PM Narendra Modi's BJP.
Kanshi Ram, who died in 2006 at the age of 72, never took up executive power directly, preferring to hand that to Mayawati instead as he focused on cadre-building.
‘Congress made mistakes’
In his tribute to the social justice icon, Rahul Gandhi said Kanshi Ram never compromised on principles. He named Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar as others of the ilk.
"The path on which we were moving, we should have moved at a faster pace. There have been shortcomings on the part of the Congress party," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.
"Gandhi-ji (Mahatma) went to jail for 10-15 years, but he did not compromise. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave his life, but did not compromise. Did Kanshi Ram ji compromise? The question does not arise. He could not have done it," Gandhi said.
Where does BSP stand?
The BSP under Mayawati currently finds itself in steep electoral decline. Having last held power in UP in 2012, the party has lost ground to both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Congress combine.
On her nephew and sometimes-designated heir Akash Anand, whose speeches on PM Modi went viral two years ago, she has had an angry series of u-turns, ousting and reinstating him multiple times. Her strategy apparently is to project the BSP as a standalone third force in UP politics ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
As for Kanshi Ram's legacy, another recent claimant is Nagina Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad, whose party is called Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), founded in 2020.
The BSP's vote share was just over 27% in 2009, but fell below 10% by 2024. In the 2022 UP assembly elections, it finished a distant fourth with less than 13% of the vote. The BSP maintained distance from both the Opposition's INDIA bloc and the ruling BJP-led NDA ahead in the 2024 Lok Sabha, results of which were the worst in the party's history with zero seats. A key reason, observers noted, was the collapse of the BSP's non-Jatav Dalit base that migrated to the SP-Congress alliance.
UP poll pitch
Rahul Gandhi has been pitching for the “sanvidhan” or Constitution, and its guarantees of equality, as a bedrock of his Dalit outreach.
Mayawati has been scathing about that, asking if it would “be in the interest of the SCs, STs and OBCs to ally with these anti-reservation parties, like the SP and Congress”.
She has also attacked the Congress over its failure to conduct a caste census during its years in power. The Modi government is conducting a caste census as part of the overall, much-delayed census after repeated demands by Rahul Gandhi among others.
The next UP assembly elections are due anytime now. While the BJP's core base is upper-caste Hindus plus non-Yadav OBCs, the SP's counter-strategy is its PDA formula — pichhda (backward), Dalit, and alpsankhyak (minorities) — that powered its 2024 Lok Sabha resurgence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More