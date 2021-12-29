Rahul reluctant to return as Cong chief; Plan B on cards

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:26 IST

NEW Delhi: If there’s one message that Rahul Gandhi’s previously unannounced overseas visit has sent to many in the Congress leadership, it is that he isn’t keen on returning as party president, a post he gave up in May 2019 after its general election debacle.

Hindustan Times spoke to several Congress leaders, some of them part of his core group, about the party’s plans to appoint a permanent president. Two of them confirmed, on condition of anonymity, that Rahul Gandhi was reluctant to return to the post and that attempts were being made to change his mind. A third leader said it was more or less certain now that he wouldn’t return as Congress chief anytime soon.

Rahul Gandhi flew to an undisclosed destination abroad on Sunday, the eve of the Congress’s 136th anniversary and at a time when thousands of farmers have massed on Delhi’s borders in protest against a set of contentious laws aimed at opening up agricultural markets.

The visit also preceded the expected start of the process of electing a permanent Congress president next month to relieve his mother Sonia Gandhi of her responsibilities as interim chief.

It has been 18 months now that India’s oldest political party has been in a state of flux. While Sonia Gandhi agreed to take over as interim chief, her poor health has been a cause of concern. The party said it would begin the internal elections process after 23 senior politicians in August demanded an overhaul of the party in a joint letter they wrote to the leadership.

Signatories to the letter included MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, his deputy Anand Sharma, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan.

When party general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said this month that 99.9% of the Congress rank and file want Rahul Gandhi back as president, it upset those who had been seeking a transparent, democratic system.

“Senior leaders are trying to convince him. They have all spoken with Mrs. {Sonia} Gandhi to try to change his mind, but we can say that he is reluctant,’’ said one person aware of development.

Those who back Rahul Gandhi’s return to the helm argue that no one other than a Gandhi can keep the party united. These include senior leaders Ambika Soni, Harish Rawat and AK Antony, who asked Gandhi to return even at a December 19 meeting with representatives of the letter writers who demanded an overhaul

Gandhi kept quiet at that time, but at one point he did tell the signatories to the letter: “I am a common worker like you and I will work like that.’.

Those close to the family believe it is unlikely that Rahul Gandhi will change his mind, but his core team says it will be able to prevail on him to return to the helm.

Just in case Rahul Gandhi doesn’t relent, Hindustan Times learns,a Plan B is also being discussed within the party.

Signatories to the August letter sent to the party suggested that the Congress adopt a collective leadership system.

According to Plan B, the party could appoint four vice-presidents (one for each zone) to work under Sonia Gandhi as President.

“Her presence would be like {that of} a figurehead as no one has any opposition to her but the four vice-presidents would then collectively take all decisions. They would each have three-four general secretaries under them,’’ said a senior leader of the party, on condition of anonymity.

He noted that Rahul Gandhi became president in December 2017 and his term was to expire 2022 before he gave up the post in May 2019, owning responsibility for the Congress’s electoral defeat. Sonia Gandhi can continue as president unless a consensus candidate emerges before the election, the leader said. The emergence of a consensus candidate is, however, unlikely because of divisions between the so-called old guard and young guard in the party.

HT reached out to Surjewala for a comment, but there was no response.