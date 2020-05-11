e-paper
IRCTC website crashes as sale of train tickets begins, bookings now at 6pm

IRCTC website crashes as sale of train tickets begins, bookings now at 6pm

india Updated: May 11, 2020 17:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Shortly after the online booking for passenger trains opened, the railways ticketing website Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), burdened by the load, crashed in no time. Expressing regret, the railways said “bookings will be available shortly”.

“Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted,” the railways tweeted.

The bookings, which began at 4pm, will now resume at 6pm, said the ministry.

