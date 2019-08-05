Rainfall continues to lash Maharashtra; swollen Godavari floods Andhra

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 05:31 IST

Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt normal life in several parts of Maharashtra on Sunday, while Andhra Pradesh grappled with a swollen Godavari that affected over 74,000 people, though the flood situation improved slightly in Assam.

For Mumbai and adjoining areas, the day was marked by more flooding, evacuations, deaths, public transport disruptions and long traffic jams. At least four persons died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts, while a man is missing after he fell into a swollen nullah in Dharavi.

In a 12-hour operation, the Indian Army and the Thane Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade rescued more than 8,500 people stranded in flooded Diva – around 50 km north-east of Mumbai – in boats. The flood was caused after authorities decided to release water from the overflowing Barvi dam. In neighbouring Kalyan, authorities airlifted 59 people to safety, while in Mumbai city, 400 people living in Kurla on the banks of the polluted Mithi river were evacuated after it swelled to “dangerous” level.

In Pune, about 2500 people were rescued, will schools and colleges were ordered to remain closed on Monday.

Floods in Assam claimed another life on Sunday, pushing the toll to 90, even as the overall situation improved considerably.

The continuing heavy flood in Godavari river affected over 74,000 people in parts of East and West Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh with nearly 18,000 people being evacuated.

In Gujarat, heavy rains continued to lash Vadodara though the situation had eased considerably as the water level in Vishwamitri river was receding.

In Karnataka, too, hundreds of villages were inundated following release of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from Koyna dam in neighbouring Maharashtra and torrential rainfall in the region.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 05:31 IST