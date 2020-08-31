Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway after rains disrupt movement

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:58 IST

After remaining suspended for nearly two hours, vehicular traffic on the 270 kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) resumed on Monday at around 9 am. The traffic movement got affected at around 7 am today following rains that triggered shooting stones in Panthial stretch of Ramban district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), traffic wing, JS Johar confirmed the same.

“The movement of traffic was disrupted at 7 am following moderate rains that triggered shooting stones from hills that fell on to the road. The movement, however, resumed at around 9 am,” said a traffic police official.

Parts of Jammu region received light to moderate rains during the wee hours on Monday.

Following an improvement in weather conditions and restoration works, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was thrown open to traffic on Sunday morning after it remained blocked for four straight days.

India Meteorological Department director, J&K and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus said for the next week, the weather will mainly remain dry in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“However, a spell of light to moderate rain, especially in Jammu region, is likely during September 3 and 4,” he said.

“There’s no forecast of any significant weather for the next one week,” Lotus added.