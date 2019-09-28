Rains wreck havoc in Bihar, Nitish Kumar calls for meeting on disaster management

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 14:16 IST

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday called a meeting for disaster management, via video conferencing, in the wake of heavy rains lashing the state capital and other parts of the state.

Further details of the meeting are awaited as the meeting is going on presently.

Patna witnessed a heavy downpour today, causing traffic jams and water-logging in several parts of the city. The commuters on two-wheeler vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep waters. Pedestrians were also stranded for hours due to water clogged roads and bridges.

Water has entered many residential areas and hospitals and is causing trouble for the general population.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next two days.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 14:16 IST