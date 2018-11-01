Rajasthan assembly elections: Congress says will try to give ticket to one woman in every district

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and media coordinator, Rohan Gupta said Congress will “try to give” ticket to at least one woman candidate in every district in the assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference in Kota on Wednesday, Gupta said that Congress has prepared guidelines for the state assembly polls on the basis of which party tickets will be given.

When asked about AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement in Kota that the Congress will give 40% representation to women in the polls, Gupta said, “Although it will take time to enforce Rahul’s wish, but efforts will be made to give ticket to at least one woman candidate in every district of the state in the coming assembly polls.”

Gupta said the first list of Congress candidates for the assembly polls will be released soon. “There will be blend of both senior and young leaders in selection of party candidates for assembly polls in Rajasthan keeping in view the energy of youth and experience of senior leaders,” he said.

When asked why BJP looks more active on social media platforms than Congress, Gupta said that BJP hires professional IT experts for posting manipulated information and propaganda on social media, while Congress always presents authentic facts on the social media platforms through its workers.

Reacting to Gupta’s charge that BJP was using social media platforms for “manipulated information and propaganda”, BJP’s Kota rural district president Jaiveer Singh Amritkua said that BJP runs its social media activities through its volunteers and the allegations of using IT professionals by BJP is false. He also said that Congress may or may not get tickets to women, but BJP has always given tickets to women in the polls.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee vice president and spokesperson Archana Sharma said that people have made up their mind to oust the BJP government in the state and elect Congress. “BJP made tall and false promises to people in the last assembly polls, but failed to live up to the expectations of the people in the state, so people are ready to teach lesson to the BJP government,” she said.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 12:21 IST