Rajasthan doctor suspected to be infected with coronavirus

india

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 00:02 IST

A Rajasthan doctor who recently returned from China after completing his MBBS studies has become the first suspected case of coronavirus in the state, authorities said on Sunday.

The State health department without sharing any details of the case, issued a statement stating that the doctor was suspected to have contracted the virus, and the health minister, Dr Raghu Sharma, directed the SMS medical college to keep the doctor in isolation and to screen all his family members.

The health minister also directed that the suspected patient’s blood sample be taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, as per the health department statement.

According to information with the state health department,18 persons from four districts of the State have returned from visits to China.

The Chief Medical and Health Officers of all the four districts have been directed to keep all these people under observation for the next 28 days.

So far, 11 people, who have been to Chinese cities are under quarantine, of which four have tested negative for a novel coronavirus infection. Two more samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on Saturday.

The virus has already killed 54 people in China and infected almost 2000 people. At least 28 cases have been reported from outside of mainland China including one from Nepal.

India has asked citizens to avoid all “non-essential travel” to China and the Central government held a meeting on Saturday to review the country’s preparedness in tackling the outbreak if it reaches India.

A 24X7 call centre at the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi— +91-11-23978046— has also been activated to encourage passengers with travel history to China, who develop symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory disease etc, to self-report.