Rajasthan: Mentally ill mother strangles minor daughter to death, arrested

A mother in Anta town in Rajasthan’s Baran district was arrested for strangling her 13-year-old daughter to death, while her 11-year-old son escaped saving his life. The accused mother is said to be mentally ill, police said.

Assistant sub-inspector, Anta police station, Radhey Shyam said the incident took place on Saturday late afternoon.

The eye witness is the 11-year-old son, who told police that first their mother took her sister to the bathroom and tried to strangulate her and later dragged her towards the porch. She then stepped on her neck and strangled her with a chunni (cloth), said the boy.

Seeing her mother in the act, the 11-year-old son screamed, listening to hue and cry the neighbours rushed to help but could not enter the house as all the gates were locked.

The neighbours had to break the door open and took the unconscious girl to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

At the time of the incident, the father Shivraj Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver was out earning a livelihood, and their elder son Nikendra (16) was in school, said the sub-inspector.

Police said the woman is mentally ill and had no remorse for her actions. On asking why she did this, the woman said, ‘My daughter, I have killed her.’

The family members told police that the woman was under depression and has been acting strangely lately. She used to get annoyed suddenly with kids and beat them, they said.

