Rajasthan police team not allowed to enter Haryana hotel where Sachin Pilot, rebels are camping

india

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:46 IST

A team of Rajasthan Police’s special operations group (SOG) was not allowed to enter the Haryana hotel where rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot, and 18 dissident MLAs are camping since last Saturday.

Earlier today, the SOG registered two first information reports (FIRs) against two incriminating audiotapes in which a Congress lawmaker is purportedly talking to a middleman and a person named Gajendra Singh about toppling the Ashok Gehlot-led government.