Rajasthan to prepare 1,00,000 isolation beds in fight against Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:09 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday ordered officials to prepare 1,00,000 isolation beds to meet any emergency, as the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state rose to 28. He also held meeting with Army, Air Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Railways and other central agencies on Sunday evening to seek their support to fight the coronavirus disease.

Tracking Coronavirus Outbreak: Live Updates

The CM asked officials to identify colleges, hostels, hospitals and hotels for keeping people in isolation. “There is nothing bigger than saving lives and for this, the government will ensure all possible measures by taking all into confidence,” he added. Gehlot told district collectors during a video conference to take help of army, paramilitary forces, home guards and civil defence in tackling the crisis.

Each district has been told to prepare quarantine beds. Jaipur district administration was told to prepare 10,000 such beds.

The state government has clamped prohibitory orders across the state, which ban assembly of five or more people. Earlier, these was ban on assembly of 20 or more people.

Gehlot said the government has created a fund of Rs 25 crore for doctors and paramedical staff engaged in fight against Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. “Untied fund has been provided to all district collectors to face this challenge. Jaipur will get Rs 30 lakh, other divisional headquarters Rs 20 lakh each and all other districts will be provided Rs 10 lakh each. The fund will be revived on spending of amount and more money will be released if required,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has started ‘Rajasthan Chief Minister Relief Fund Covid-19 Mitigation Fund Account’ to receive help from public for Covid-19. The account bearing number 39233225397 with IFSC Code SBIN0031031 has been opened at State Bank of India’s Jaipur secretariat branch. The chief minister appealed to donors, philanthropists and general public to donate with open heart.

Letter to PM

Gehlot requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide relief to tourism and hotel business and other MSME units in the state, and food and social security to the weaker sections of society.

Gehlot said the central government should either give concession in payment of GST to tourism, hotel and other MSME units, or postpone its collection.

He said more than 2.3 million construction labourers, 5,00,000 registered factory workers and around 1,00,000 street vendors in urban areas of the state are facing employment crisis. “The central government should announce relief package for these people so that this section could earn its livelihood,” he wrote.

He said that MGNREGS workers cannot reach the workplace due to social distancing, so the government of India should provide unemployment allowance under this act.

The chief minister also demanded a relief package for 2.9 million needy families.

Action against rumour-mongering

The Rajasthan chief minister said that any kind of rumour-mongering and violation of guidelines won’t be tolerated. He gave orders to take strict action against those giving misleading information on social media and violating Section 144. So far, 29 people have been arrested for violating these orders.