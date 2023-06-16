Home / India News / Ex-senior Tamil Nadu cop Rajesh Das sent to three years' jail for sexually harassing junior

Ex-senior Tamil Nadu cop Rajesh Das sent to three years' jail for sexually harassing junior

Jun 16, 2023 01:03 PM IST

The woman police officer filed a complaint against Rajesh Das in February 2021 and accused him of sexual advances when they were travelling on duty.

A Tamil Nadu court on Friday convicted and sentenced Rajesh Das, the former Special Director-General of the state's police force, to three years imprisonment in a sexual harassment case filed by a junior officer in February 2021. Das was also fined 10,000. The court in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram also imposed a fine of 500 on a male cop who had tried to stop the complaint from being filed.

Senior IPS officer Rajesh Das convicted of sexual harassment of junior by Tamil Nadu court. (Source: Twitter/Shilpa1308)
What was the case?

The woman police officer had accused Das of inappropriate behaviour while the two were on-duty in the state's central districts. This was when All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Edappadi Palaniswami was chief minister.

The state set up a six-member committee to probe the complaint.

Also, following the complaint - which became a major issue ahead of the 2021 Assembly election that the AIADMK lost - Das was replaced by Jayanth Murali, Additional Director General in-charge of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, and placed under compulsory wait; meaning he had no specific assignment.

What did the Madras High Court say?

Months after the complaint was filed the Madras High Court dismissed a plea by Das challenging the jurisdictional competence of the Villupuram court.

Justice P Velmurugan junked the plea, saying the High Court found no 'perversity' in the order passed by Villupuram court in rejecting a similar petition, and directed the lower court to not bear 'prejudice' to the petitioner.

What did the opposition say?

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Stalin - now chief minister - said his party 'will never allow disgraceful situation... for women in Tamil Nadu police'.

