e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him to change mind’: Kin on superstar’s U-turn on political debut

‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him to change mind’: Kin on superstar’s U-turn on political debut

The 77-year-old R Sathyanarayana Rao said it’s his brother’s wish and one can’t force him to change his mind.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bengaluru
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth gestures during a press conference to announce the launch of his political party in January 2021, in Chennai.
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth gestures during a press conference to announce the launch of his political party in January 2021, in Chennai. (PTI)
         

Rajinikanth’s elder brother on Tuesday backed the Tamil superstar’s move to withdraw his decision to launch a political party.

The 77-year-old R Sathyanarayana Rao said it’s his brother’s wish and one can’t force him to change his mind.

When pointed to “lot of expectations” that people had on Rajinikanth’s planned political debut, Rao said: “We too believed that (he would launch the party)”.

“He (Rajinikanth) has cited health reasons. So, we can’t force him. It’s his wish (not to launch party). Whatever decision he has taken, that’s definitely right”, Rao told PTI.

ALSO WATCH | ‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth won’t enter politics, cites health reasons

 

He said he spoke to Rajinikanth on Monday enquiring about his health.

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth paid a visit to his brother in Bengaluru, where he grew up.

The 70-year-old had sought the blessings of his brother, who wished him good health and a long life.

Rao had recalled that Rajinikanth spent his childhood in the city, where he was born, and lived here till the age of 22 before shifting to Chennai.

“He (Rajinikanth) has ‘gurukripa’ (grace of the guru)”, he had said.

“He (Rajinikanth) is a man of his word. He definitely does what he says. He always keeps his word.” Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not take the political plunge and start a party as announced earlier, citing his frail health.

Discharged from a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday after being treated for blood pressure fluctuations, the top actor expressed fears over those accompanying him in his possible political journey facing “mental and economic” problems in the due course.

tags
top news
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in subregion over long term: UN Report
Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in subregion over long term: UN Report
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In