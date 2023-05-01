'Not one piece of Rajiv Gandhi's body was found…' Azam Khan sparks controversy

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan made a controversial statement saying "the revenge of God is very brutal as one can see how not a single piece of Rajiv Gandhi who once had most MPs, was not found". Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.(HT File Photo)

He made this remarks while he was campaigning in support of the party candidate contesting for the presidential post of Rampur municipality.

"I have seen Indira Gandhi's era. Rajiv Gandhi had most MPs in his government but see how not a single piece of his body was found. People like Sanjay Gandhi fly in the sky but are found in pieces. So, once the government is changed, a larger line will be marked," he attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government on Sunday.

Mentioning about the experience of his political life and the entire ecosystem of the administration, he said, "This is the experience of the political life of 40-42 years. You never know when the roti will turn from the griddle. The authorities and the policemen will change. The policemen who have broken the doors of your house and who have stumbled you, will stand here and salute you with this boot."

Khan was campaigning for Samajwadi Party candidate Fatima Zabi, who is contesting for the presidential post of Rampur municipality.

The former Rampur MLA had been booked in more than 90 criminal cases after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2017, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state Assembly Secretariat, earlier in October, announced Khan's disqualification from the House after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case. The case was registered against Khan in April 2019 for serious levelling allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Khan was booked for making inflammatory speeches while addressing a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of the Milak Kotwali area.

Earlier, Allahabad High Court in May 2022 had granted interim bail to Azam Khan in a matter which was related to a wrongful possession of Waqf board property land.