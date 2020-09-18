Rajnath may brief Oppn on LAC situation

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:05 IST

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to meet leaders from other parties as early as this week to brief them on “additional points” on the “actual situation” of the India-China border conflict after Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday suggested that this would be a suitable way to discuss the sensitive issue.

A senior Congress strategist said that the briefing may happen soon, and that former defence minister AK Antony will represent the Congress at the meeting along with some other senior leaders.

HT reported on September 16 that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has indicated to some opposition leaders that a closed-door meeting on the India-China border situation may be considered, while ruling out a full-fledged public discussion on the subject during the monsoon session.

Rajnath Singh gave a situation report to members in both Houses, and though other speeches were permitted on the issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, a select number of speakers were permitted to raise questions after Singh read out his statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Even before questions were posed to the minister, however, Naidu said: “I have a suggestion to the defence minister. If you agree, you may like invite some leaders in your office to share additional information on the issue. Some officials can also come.”

He added: “They (political leaders) are all our own people. Everybody is interested in country’s safety and security and they should also know the actual position.”

Towards the end of the session, Naidu again reminded Singh of his suggestion for a briefing meeting. Officials said that Singh later met Naidu in his chamber and told that it was a “good suggestion”, and that he was working on it.

According to the proposal floated to select non-NDA leaders, the defence ministry brass may brief floor leaders of different parties on efforts to normalise the situation in the LAC, and reply to queries they may have on the subject. Some army generals may also be invited for the briefing meeting.

“A senior minister called me to say that the government may think of a briefing meeting for floor leaders of different parties on the Indo-China situation. The proposal is at a nascent stage, and needs further discussion,” said a senior non-NDA leader, requesting anonymity.

Intervening during the India-China debate, Naidu said that some propaganda claimed India is divided on the conflict.

“As the Chairman, I want to explain India’s culture is always of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is a family). We have never attacked any country. This is a very sensitive issue. Our soldiers are at the frontier. Raksha Mantri has explained at length about their situation. But there is a propaganda running in international magazines that India is divided, its has major differences and all those useless comments. The message should go from this House that we stand united with our soldiers,” he added