Rajnath Singh hints India retaliated strongly to BSF jawan’s killing

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hinted that Indian soldiers had hit back strongly at Pakistan in retaliation to the inhumane killing of a BSF jawan at the international border earlier this month.

Singh said he would not reveal the nature of the action by the armed forces but asked people at an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Saturday to trust him on this.

“Hua hai, theek-thak hua hai. Vishwas rakhna, bohot theek-thak hua hai do-teen din pehle. (It has happened, in a perfect manner. Believe me, it has happened a couple of days back),” he said, adding that such action will take place in the future as well.

BSF soldier Narendra Singh was shot and then his throat slit along the international border in Ramgarh sector of Jammu region on September 18, as a fallout of which India called off scheduled talks with Pakistan.

The Narendra Modi government is also marking the second anniversary of the surgical strikes across the Line of Control.

At the Muzaffarnagar function, the home minister said he has told the Border Security Force troops not to fire first.

But if they are fired upon, the jawans should not count the number of bullets they fire in retaliation, he said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 20:42 IST