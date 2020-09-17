e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘No one should have doubts about our determination to protect India’s borders’: Rajnath Singh on LAC standoff

‘No one should have doubts about our determination to protect India’s borders’: Rajnath Singh on LAC standoff

The defence minister had made a statement in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament, where he said that tension at the border was bound to negatively affect bilateral relations between India and China.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The defence minister had said that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the India-China border tension.
The defence minister had said that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the India-China border tension.(ANI)
         

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke in the Rajya Sabha on India’s border standoff with China, saying the issue in unsolved. He reiterated that China is not accepting the traditional alignment of the border.

“The border issue is a complex one and needs to be resolved patiently. Both the countries believe that,” said Singh. “There is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC),” he added.

Also read: China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick

Talking about the current situation on the India-China border, Singh said that the Chinese army created obstacles in the Ladakh sector for operations of Indian soldiers who were stationed there as per the agreements between the two countries. He said that Indian troops gave befitting reply to the Chinese soldiers.

“No one should have doubts about our determination to protect the country’s borders,” he said.

Singh also listed the various agreements and common understanding which both India and China arrived at over the years. “But after 2003, China did not show the will to honour these agreements,” the defence minister said.

He also paid tribute to the 20 soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese soldiers on June 15. Singh also said that the Chinese army suffered casualties in the incident.

The defence minister had made a statement in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament, where he said that tension at the border was bound to negatively affect bilateral relations between India and China.

The defence minister had said that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the India-China border tension.

Singh said that China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the border issue between the two countries remains unresolved.

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff position since April and the Chinese have refused to vacate areas in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area.

Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region.

tags
top news
Determined to protect India’s border: Rajnath speaks on LAC standoff in RS
Determined to protect India’s border: Rajnath speaks on LAC standoff in RS
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
LIVE: Defence minister briefs Rajya Sabha on China’s aggression in Ladakh
LIVE: Defence minister briefs Rajya Sabha on China’s aggression in Ladakh
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In