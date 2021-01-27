Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin; discusses regional and global issues
- The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh received an "introductory telephone call" from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Austin and that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen defence cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.
In the first high-level engagement between the Modi government and the Joe Biden administration, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday and exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues including developments in the Indo-Pacific.
The defence ministry said Singh received an "introductory telephone call" from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Austin and that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen the "multifaceted" defence cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Official sources said China figured in the talks in the larger context of geo-political developments, and in relations to the strategic interests of India and the US in the Indo-Pacific region.
The essence of the conversation was that both sides wanted to maintain the upward trajectory of the strategic and defence ties to advance their common agenda of peace, prosperity and growth, the sources said.
In a tweet, Singh said the firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation was reiterated during the talks.
"Spoke with my US counterpart, Secretary Def Austin and conveyed my warm wishes on his appointment," Singh tweeted.
"We reiterated our firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation. We exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest to strengthen our strategic partnership," he said.
It is not immediately known whether the eastern Ladakh standoff between India and China was discussed in the talks.
Three days back, Austin spoke to his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi during which China's growing activities in East China Sea figured prominently.
The Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years and in June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner".
The two countries have also inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provides for deeper cooperation.
The two sides have also signed COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 that provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for sale of high end technology from the US to India.
In October last year, India and the US sealed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement to further boost bilateral defence ties. The pact provides for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter suspends at least 500 accounts for ‘spam, manipulation’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab villages sombre after clash, still back stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin effective on UK virus strain of Covid-19, says ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee to meet select TMC leaders amid dissent among section of MLAs
- Mamata Banerjee has recently appointed coordinators for the five assembly constituencies in East Midnapore district, the home turf of former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP on December 19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHA issues Covid-19 rules, to be followed from Feb 1: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan Reddy announces cash incentives for unanimous polls to gram panchayats
- As part of the strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order announcing hefty cash incentives to be given to gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members are elected unanimously without any contest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
- The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh received an "introductory telephone call" from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Austin and that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen defence cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP to launch Rashtravadi Parivar Samwad Yatra on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: 90 urban local bodies to go to polls on Jan 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India extends restrictions on flights from UK till February 14
- On December 21, India joined a growing list of countries to seal off access to people who have been to the UK, suspending all flights to and from the country between December 23 and December 31 in order to stop the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD eyes Bengal, Assam assembly polls, considers pacts with TMC, Congress-AIUDF
- The RJD is looking to contest seven to eight seats in West Bengal and 12 seats in Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress stoking unrest due to poor show in polls, says Javadekar
- A day after violence broke out in the Capital when a section of protesting farmers marched to the Red Fort, Javadekar said, the government has already held 10 rounds of talks with the farmers and offered to put in abeyance the farm laws for 18 months, but the Congress does not want a resolution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox