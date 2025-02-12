India is committed to fostering a welcoming investment climate, ensuring a predictable policy environment, and eliminating bureaucratic hurdles, defence minister Rajnath Singh announced at the inauguration of Invest Karnataka-2025 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Rajnath: We roll out red carpet, not tape

He assured global investors that the country has moved past the era of policy uncertainty and red tape, embracing a market-driven economy where the private sector plays an important role.

“Earlier, investors had to navigate layers of bureaucratic challenges. However, the scenario has transformed. Today, we no longer present red tape to investors; instead, we roll out the red carpet,” Singh said. He added that at all levels of governance—central, state, and local—there is a broad consensus on fostering sustainable economic development through private-sector leadership.

Highlighting Karnataka’s attractiveness as an investment destination, Singh noted that the state offers world-class infrastructure and a highly skilled workforce, making it a strong foundation for business growth. “No matter what your investment requirements are, Karnataka provides a good foundation for growth and success,” he said.

“As an investor, you seek a world-class infrastructure, and Karnataka is offering next-generation infrastructure facilities. If you require skilled human resources, Karnataka stands out with its highly talented future-ready workforce,” the minister said.

He was addressing an audience comprising industry leaders and policymakers, including Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader, Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, minister for large and medium industries MB Patil, Union minister for food and civil supplies Pralhad Joshi, and Karnataka chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh. Singh is a BJP leader.

Speaking at the summit, chief minister Siddaramaiah described Karnataka as a state synonymous with innovation, entrepreneurship, and growth. He highlighted Karnataka’s legacy in silk weaving, metallurgy, and craftsmanship, while also emphasizing its modern-day leadership in information technology, biotechnology, aerospace, and sustainable energy.

Siddaramaiah also underlined Karnataka’s commitment to responsible, sustainable growth, positioning the state as a leader in renewable energy, electric mobility, and green industrial clusters. The state government is actively working on enhancing infrastructure, including plans for a second international airport in Bengaluru and the expansion of port facilities along Karnataka’s 320-km coastline. “Our Beyond Bengaluru initiative ensures that industrial development extends to every corner of the state,” he said.

With over 15,000 startups and 40 unicorns, Karnataka stands as India’s largest startup hub, ranking among the top five globally. Initiatives such as ELEVATE 100 and Beyond Bengaluru are fostering innovation beyond the state capital, reinforcing its position as a digital and technological powerhouse.

The chief minister assured investors that Karnataka’s robust law and order system provides a secure environment for businesses to thrive. “With proactive governance, a stable policy framework, and an industry-friendly ecosystem, Karnataka is the ideal destination for future-ready investments,” he stated. In a major move aimed at expediting industrial approvals, chief minister Siddaramaiah launched a revised single-window clearance portal at the summit during the event. Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, the portal integrates over 150 services from more than 30 state departments onto a single digital platform. This system is designed to simplify project approvals, updates, amendments, and grievance redressal, eliminating bureaucratic delays and allowing investors seamless access to both state and central-level services.

Expounding on the portal’s benefits, minister MB Patil stated that, until now, investors had to interact with multiple departments, causing delays. “With this integrated platform, all state government services related to industrial projects are unified. A chatbot powered by artificial intelligence will enable entrepreneurs to access necessary information in their preferred language, and mobile accessibility further enhances convenience,” he said.

The system also features Certificate-Based Approvals (ABC) via Karnataka Udyog Mitra, allowing investors to commence construction and other preparatory work without waiting for manual approvals. Additionally, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) services—such as industrial land search, building plan approvals, and other clearances—have been incorporated into the portal, which is linked to the national-level single-window system.

Singh advised Siddaramaiah, who is recovering from a knee injury, to keep his legs safe from the “stumbling blocks everywhere”. During his speech laced with satire, Singh said Siddaramaiah will cross all the hurdles.

“It is good to see him here and it indicates he is fast recovering,” he said. “In politics, keeping your legs safe is very important and you have to be very mindful because you will find stumbling blocks everywhere,” the defence minister quipped, sparking peels of laughter from the audience gathered at the venue. The CM received the remark with a smile.