Rakesh Tikait's 'Batoge to Lutoge' warning to farmers as Jagjit Dallewal’s fast-unto-death enters day 21

As Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death entered its 21st day, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait called for unity among farmers' groups for a joint fight and said 'Batoge to Lutoge.' Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait expressed concern regarding Dallewal's health.(PTI)

The slogan 'Batoge to Lutoge' (If you don't unite, you will be defeated) is in line with Yogi Adityanath's poll slogan'Batoge to Katoge'. Amid the calls for unity, Tikait also expressed concern regarding Dallewal's health.

Tikait, who met Dallewal in Khanauri last week, reiterated the importance of farmers' groups sticking together for a unified fight in support of their demands, stating, “If you don't unite, you will be defeated; all must remain united.”

Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26.

He is demanding that the Centre accept the agitating farmers' requests, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops.

Why Tikait gave the 'Batoge to Lutoge' slogan?

Farmers, under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are leading the 'Delhi Chalo' march and have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 after their march to the capital was blocked by police.

Tikait believes that individual organisations, whether from Punjab, Rajasthan, or Uttar Pradesh, calling for a "Delhi Chalo" march won't achieve the desired results unless all farmers' groups collaborate and formulate a strategy.

Last week, when asked whether all organizations that formed the SKM during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws should unite to effectively fight for farmers' rights, Tikait mentioned, "We have formed a committee that will communicate with these groups," adding that a strategy for future actions would be developed.

Protesting farmers held a tractor march today

Earlier today, farmers in Haryana staged tractor marches in support of the farmers protesting at Khanauri and Shambhu border points, voicing their concerns over Dallewal's health.

The tractor march was announced by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday, while a 'rail roko' protest is scheduled to take place in Punjab on December 18 from 12 to 3 PM.

Pandher on Sunday said that he had written to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), urging them to join hands with the farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border over various demands, including a legal guarantee on MSP for crops.

"We have written a letter to our fellow farmers, and we expect a positive response from them," he added.

When questioned about the letter, Tikait, also the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, "We have been advocating for the past six to ten months that all groups should come together and discuss."

(With PTI inputs)