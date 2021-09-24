Ram, Krishna, Shiva were ancestors of Indian Muslims, says Yogi govt minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla has said that Muslims in India should bow to Indian culture and Ram, Krishna, and Shiva were the ancestors of Indian Muslims. The minister of state for parliamentary affairs also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have defeated the mindset which intended to create an Islamic State in the country by raising the flag of Hindutva and “Indian culture”, news agency PTI reported.

The minister's remarks come days after controversial posters were put up in Sambhal calling Sambhal the land of ghazis, ahead of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's meeting earlier this week. The minister said this was an outcome of the Samajwadi Party supporting Islamic terrorists. He also referred to Samajwadi Party MP Shaifur Rehman Barq's statement supporting the Taliban. In August, Shafiqur Rehman Barq was booked for sedition as he defended the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and equated it with India's freedom struggle.

There are still people with Islamic mentality and they are stupid as their ancestors became Muslims out of fear, Shukla said adding that this kind of thinking cannot flourish under the Modi and Adityanath governments.

“The ancestors of the Muslims of India are lord Ram, Krishna and Shankar (Shiva). They do not need to see the land of Kaaba. These people should bow to the land and culture of India," the UP minister said.

“After Syria and Afghanistan, some people from different countries want to make the world an Islamic State. Some in India have this mindset too. But, the Modi and Adityanath governments at the Centre and state have raised the flag of Hindutva and Indian culture in the country and defeated this mindset,” Shukla said.

(With PTI Inputs)