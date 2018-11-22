Today in New Delhi, India
Ram Madhav withdraws ‘orders from Pak’ barb after Omar’s stinging reply

Ram Madhav who was on his way to Mizoram today, landed at Aizawl and tweeted that he was taking back his comment. However, he still asked Omar to fight the next assembly election with the PDP as an ally.

In a spat with Omar Abdullah that began and ended on Twitter, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav withdrew his words after the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister called him out on his allegation. Madhav had earlier in the day alleged that Omar Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) had tied up with Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at Pakistan’s behest.

Madhav who was on his way to Mizoram today, landed at Aizawl and tweeted that he was taking back his comment. However, he still asked Omar to fight the next assembly election with the PDP as an ally.

Madhav and Abdullah had exchanged sharp words on Twitter after the J&K governor, Satya Pal Malik, had dissolved the state assembly.

BJP general secretary Madhav had tried to lighten the mood by asking Abdullah to take it easy (with a smiley) but the former chief minister was in no mood to let go.

