Rampur administration allows Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan to sell his double barrel gun
- Azam Khan had sent his application to the district magistrate through the jail superintendent and sought permission to sell a 'licensed gun by post'
Rampur district administration on Thursday granted permission to Rampur Member of Parliament (MP) Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur jail, to sell his double-barrel gun.
He had sent his application to the district magistrate through the jail superintendent and sought permission for the same.
"Azam Khan had sought permission to sell a licensed gun by post. The administration gave permission to him by post to sell his gun. Now, he can sell it," said Rampur City Magistrate, Ramji Mishra.
Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail in more than a hundred cases for more than a year. His son Abdullah Azam Khan has also been lodged in Sitapur jail. Azam Khan had 3 arms licences. The government has now capped the number of arms a person can have to only two. After this, licence holders are selling their additional weapons. Khan had also sought permission from the jail.
Tanjim Fathima, Azam Khan's wife, told ANI that his family does have arms, but they were deposited since the time of election and were not withdrawn thereafter. Apart from Azam Khan, Tanjim Fatima also has a licence for two and his son Umar Abdullah has one arms.
