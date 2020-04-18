Rapid testing begins as kits from China get clearance

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 00:05 IST

One of the first states to receive the consignment was Rajasthan, which got 10,000 kits from Delhi, and all 52 people who underwent the tests turned out to be free of the virus.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said 50,000 more kits were expected to arrive on Friday night and over next three days. The state government proposes to simultaneously continue tests using the laboratory technique called reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

Rajasthan plans to use rapid test for community surveillance and to scale up testing capacity to 10,000 tests per day over the next 10 days.

Rapid testing kits are meant for mass testing to detect undiagnosed infections. “Rapid testing works when you have to test a large number of people in a short span of time, as it is quicker and cheaper,” said Dr T Jacob John, former head of the virology department, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Apart from getting a share of the central pool, the states have also been given a free hand to procure kits locally depending on their needs.

Andhra Pradesh received a consignment of 100,000 rapid test kits manufactured by SD Biosensors based in South Korea, which arrived on a chartered Air India flight on Friday. Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was the first to get tested using the kit, tuned out to be negative for the virus.