Rapists should be sterilised like dogs: Rajasthan governor

Bharatpur : Rape accused should be beaten up on the spot, and sterilised like dogs, Rajasthan governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade said in Bharatpur on Monday. Rajasthan governor, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade. (HT photo.)

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the Bharatpur Bar Council at the Mahatma Gandhi Veterinary College, he said, “There are numerous laws and punishments, but criminals still don’t have any fear in their mind. The rapists should be caught on the spot and beaten up by people. The municipality sterilises dogs when their population grow in an uncontrollable manner. Similarly, rapists should be sterilised like dogs.”

Bagade said action should be taken against those too who record videos of such heinous crimes instead of helping the victims. “Women are molested and raped in public, but people are scared to counter the miscreants... they click video clips... enable such crimes... Action should be taken against them.”

Bagade’s comment came amid a time when southern Rajasthan is witnessing constant protests following the arrest of at least 11 people for allegedly raping five minors for over a month in Beawar’s Vijainagar.