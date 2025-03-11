Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rapists should be sterilised like dogs: Rajasthan governor

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2025 10:27 AM IST

There are numerous laws and punishments, but criminals still don’t have any fear in their mind, he said.

Bharatpur : Rape accused should be beaten up on the spot, and sterilised like dogs, Rajasthan governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade said in Bharatpur on Monday.

Rajasthan governor, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade. (HT photo.)
Rajasthan governor, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade. (HT photo.)

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the Bharatpur Bar Council at the Mahatma Gandhi Veterinary College, he said, “There are numerous laws and punishments, but criminals still don’t have any fear in their mind. The rapists should be caught on the spot and beaten up by people. The municipality sterilises dogs when their population grow in an uncontrollable manner. Similarly, rapists should be sterilised like dogs.”

Bagade said action should be taken against those too who record videos of such heinous crimes instead of helping the victims. “Women are molested and raped in public, but people are scared to counter the miscreants... they click video clips... enable such crimes... Action should be taken against them.”

Bagade’s comment came amid a time when southern Rajasthan is witnessing constant protests following the arrest of at least 11 people for allegedly raping five minors for over a month in Beawar’s Vijainagar.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On