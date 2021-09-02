Rawat conveys rebels’ grievances to Punjab CM as power tussle continues

Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, met chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday and spoke with him about the grievances that the rival camp led by state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has aired and asked him to fulfil some of the major demands made by them, like the reduction of electricity rates.

Rawat, who is in Chandigarh to iron out the differences between the warring factions led by Singh and Sidhu, also raised the issue of pending election promises and the apprehensions among some dissenting ministers and legislators about alleged attempts to target them in their constituencies by those close to the CM.

“I told him about their (disgruntled ministers and MLAs’) grievances. It is his duty to address these,” Rawat told reporters after the meeting.

The two leaders met at the CM’s Siswan farmhouse, with Singh summoning top officials, including the advocate general and the director general of police, to brief Rawat on the Bargari sacrilege (the 2015 desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book) and police firing cases, power purchase agreements (PPA), arrest of “big fish” in the drug rackets, cancellation of the three controversial farm laws passed by the Union government, and other pending election promises.

These promises are part of an 18-point to-do list prepared by the party’s central leadership based on feedback received from state leaders and handed down to the CM on June 23 for implementation ahead of next year’s assembly elections. Sidhu, who has been seeking action on the agenda, had conveyed to Rawat on Tuesday his dissatisfaction with the state government’s efforts on this front, urging him to get these issues sorted out quickly.

The Punjab Congress chief has repeatedly talked about bringing resolutions in the state assembly on PPAs and farm laws.Rawat met Sidhu on Tuesday and offered to quit if he was not being given any say in party affairs, according to people privy to the meeting. This came in the aftermath of Sidhu issuing an ultimatum to the party leadership and the resignation of a key adviser to the state unit chief over his controversial remarks.

‘Give people cheaper power’

After discussing the to-do list at length with the chief minister, Rawat, who seemed satisfied with the action taken on some of these issues, said the government would try to find a way to give power to consumers at reduced rates. “On PPAs, the CM said that some actions have been taken. I am hopeful that the state government will extend the facility of 200 units of free power given to SCs (Scheduled Castes) and the poor to consumers of general category also. I have also requested him to give relief to general consumers; how much relief is to be given will be decided by him in consultation with the cabinet and others,” Rawat said.

Blaming the previous Akali Dal government for “faulty” PPAs, the Congress general secretary said that it would not be possible to cancel them lock, stock and barrel due to its impact on the power availability and supply situation. “I suggested to him to revisit PPAs for cut in power purchase rates to give maximum benefit to consumers,” said Rawat, the former Himachal Pradesh chief minister.

On the three farm laws, Rawat said he told the chief minister to meet the governor regarding the bills already passed by the state government which were pending with him. On the drugs issue, he said the state government had done exemplary work but one person had managed to escape action. “I told him that the government should put its view before the high court so that the fight against drugs enters the decisive phase,” he added.

The state affairs in-charge also took up the demand by Sidhu and several party leaders for a full-fledged monsoon session of the state assembly, besides the feeling of insecurity among some disgruntled party leaders, said people aware of the discussions in the Rawat-Singh meeting. The government has convened a special session on September 3 to mark the 400th parkash purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Singh has already stated that his government would consider calling the regular monsoon session in a week or so. Meanwhile, Sidhu reportedly reached Delhi on Wednesday to meet the central leadership of the party. Before he met the chief minister, Rawat also had a one-on-one meeting with Mohammad Mustafa, principal strategic adviser to the PPCC chief, who later said there was a problem in the state unit.

“I have suggested a solution that will help,” the retired IPS officer said, refusing to go into details. Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Pahra, who also met Rawat, said that the present situation was damaging the party. The party leadership should put a break to infighting and work on fulfilling promises, he added.

Last week, four cabinet ministers and several legislators had declared open rebellion and sought the chief minister’s removal, expressing their total lack of faith in his ability to fulfil the pending promises. However, their request was not entertained by Congress’ central leadership.